Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,497,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117,403.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 727,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

NYSE FSM opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

