Profund Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

