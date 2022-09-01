Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.