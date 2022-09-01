Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.