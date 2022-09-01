Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

