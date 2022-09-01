ProShare Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 533,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 181,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after buying an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte Stock Performance

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

