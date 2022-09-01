ProShare Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Shares of ALGT opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

