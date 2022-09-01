ProShare Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

