ProShare Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,035,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after buying an additional 224,397 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $394,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.