ProShare Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

