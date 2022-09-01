ProShare Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Glaukos by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

