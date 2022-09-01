ProShare Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

ITGR stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

