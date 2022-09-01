ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $321.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.82.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.