ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in EVERTEC by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

EVTC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

