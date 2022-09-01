ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,890 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOS opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

