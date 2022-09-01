ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

