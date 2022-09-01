ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

