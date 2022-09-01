ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Down 1.2 %

THRM stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.