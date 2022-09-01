R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $86,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,056 shares of company stock worth $11,267,189. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

