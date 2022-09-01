RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 328.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,023 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 199,743 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $12,975,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

