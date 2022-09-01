Raj Khanna Sells 20,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

