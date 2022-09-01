Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,754 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group Price Performance

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.