Raymond James & Associates Acquires 71,061 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,711,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

