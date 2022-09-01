Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,031 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

