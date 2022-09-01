Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

