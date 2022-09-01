Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

