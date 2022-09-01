Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,765 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $265.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.66. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

