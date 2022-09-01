Raymond James & Associates Buys 85,219 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 235.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CHK opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

