Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmark Group

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.