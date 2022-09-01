Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

Duke Realty Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.