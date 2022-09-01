Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $125.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

