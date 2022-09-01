Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avalara were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.59 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.



