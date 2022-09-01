Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,877,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after buying an additional 945,035 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,522,000. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after buying an additional 469,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

