Raymond James & Associates Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

