Raymond James & Associates Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

