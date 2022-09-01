Raymond James & Associates Has $10.13 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Masco were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

