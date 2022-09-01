Raymond James & Associates Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

