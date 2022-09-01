Raymond James & Associates Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

