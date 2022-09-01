Raymond James & Associates Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 129,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

