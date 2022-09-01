Raymond James & Associates Has $9.55 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graco were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

