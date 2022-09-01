Raymond James & Associates Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atkore were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

