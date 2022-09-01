Raymond James & Associates Has $9.82 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $273,832,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 3.59.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.23.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

