Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $371.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

