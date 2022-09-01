Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $229.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

