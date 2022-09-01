Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,053 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roku were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,467,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

