Raymond James & Associates Purchases 80,354 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maximus were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

