Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

