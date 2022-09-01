Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

