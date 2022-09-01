Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.71, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

