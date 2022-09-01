Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $149.37 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $149.32 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

